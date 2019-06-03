It's been a hot minute since we heard any new music from Ab-Soul but that could change by the end of the year. The rapper released his last album, Do What Thou Wilt in 2016 and in 2017, he teased a secret album by TDE, although there hasn't been much information pertaining to that. Anyhow, Ab-Soul took to Twitter to give fans a brief update on his next project.



James W. Lemke/Getty Images

Ab-Soul appears to have given fans a promising update on his new album. The rapper simply wrote, "70%" on Twitter which seems to a good sign that he's referring to his album. It was revealed he began working on new music last summer. Around the same time, Top Dawg announced that he wanted to get out four albums from the TDE camp before the year's end.

Since the release of Ab-Soul's last project, we've essentially received projects from every other member of the Black Hippy crew. Kendrick released DAMN. and also curated the Black Panther soundtrack that dropped at the top of 2018. Jay Rock released Redemption which included the Grammy-award winning single, "King's Dead." Most recently, ScHoolboy Q dropped off his latest album, CrasH Talk about a month ago.

We could only hope that Soulo drops off a new album before the end of the year. The game is in need of it.