AB Doesn't Want To Be Played With On Latest Track "Official"

Antonio Brown has shifted his focus to music over the last few months and now that we're in 2020, he has been dropping music almost every single day. He released a couple of singles at the top of the year and as we make our way through January, he has even more songs for us to digest.

His latest track is called "Official" and reminds us of XXXTentacion's flow on "Look At Me." On this track, AB sounds upset as he continuously tells his adversaries to get on his level. AB's mantra is that he is too official and legit for some of the people who are trying to test him. The NFL superstar has been through a lot these past few months and this track seems to be a manifestation of some of his frustrations.

Quotable Lyrics:

You got to be 'bout your shit (ay)

You can't be fucking with me I'm legit

I can't be wasting no time with no bitch

Bitch I'm official official as shit