Aaron Hernandez had it all. While playing for the New England Patriots, Hernandez was seen as one of the most promising young talents in the entire NFL. After just a few seasons in the league, his career came crashing down as he was charged and eventually convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez went on to kill himself while inside his jail cell. It was a sad ending to an even sadder story. For years, people have been wondering how such a promising talent could go on to become a murderer.

In the new Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, we will be getting a look inside his life and the path that led him towards his outcome. Today, a brand new trailer was posted on YouTube and as you can see, it's going to be quite interesting.

The three-part docuseries will do more than just look at Hernandez and the man he allegedly killed. This series will also be looking at all of the lives he affected and how they are coping. Hernandez's alleged victims have been through a lot over the last few years so it will be interesting to get their perspectives on everything that went down.

