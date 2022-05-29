Aaron Donald is signing with Kanye West's Donda Sports, the Super Bowl champion defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams recently announced. Donald discussed joining the outfit with Brandon Marshall, Adam Jones, and LeSean McCoy for an episode of I Am Athlete.

“It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me it was a no-brainer,” Donald explained.



Abbie Parr / Getty Images

Donald continued: “I think it’s a hell of an opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do. So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes.”

As for connecting with West, Donald went on to explain that he pulled up to one of Ye's music video shoots and was even offered a part.

“He cool man. He real cool. A cool dude. Got to talk a little bit. Vibe,” he shared. “Was at one of his video shoots. He actually wanted me to get in one of the videos, but I was like, ‘Naw.’ I was out my element. But he was cool.”

Donald also praised West for taking Donda Sports seriously: “Donda Sports is something close to him, obviously, with his mother and everything. So he definitely wants this to be something that’s top tier and something he’s serious about.”

West launched Donda Sports earlier this year. Antonio Brown joined on back in January

Check out Donald's comments about joining Donda Sports below.

