A1 Bentley, O.T. Genasis, & Jetsonmade Craft A Banger With "Look"

Hyphenate A1 has returned to deliver on his latest creation as the West Coast hitmaker calls on O.T. Genasis for the assist on his newest offering "Look." The track features a familiar bounce from producer Jetsonmade as A1 also lends his production hand in the cut's creation. It isn't the first time that A1 and O.T. have collided as they reprise their efforts on 2017's "Tuh" track.

"Look" marks the follow-up to last year's Chris Brown-assisted "Ignore Me" track. This particular period has seen a rise in the producer and songwriter's emergence at the forefront. As he continues to mold what a career at the foreground looks like, give a listen to "Look."

Quotable Lyrics

She throw it back

when she bounce it, I catch it

She turn around and she look at it

MC Hammer, you can't touch this shit

Lil bitch got to look at it