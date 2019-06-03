Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to exist as we know it, 20th Century Fox was attempting to make a splash in the game. Holding the rights to X-Men, Daredevil, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four, the possibilities for a massive crossover event were ambitious, yet not impossible. According to screenwriter Zack Stentz (X-Men: First Class), that very possibility was nearly a reality. Sitting down with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin's Fatman Beyond podcast, Stentz revealed his work on a "secret movie," which ultimately never went on to see the light of day.

"My ex-partner and I, when we were working at Fox and we were working on X-Men: First Class, we did a secret movie for them that, I can't tell you what the plot was," he shares. "I can tell you that it used all of the Marvel characters that Fox had at the time in 2011." Evidently, that would have included the aforementioned heroes, and made for a compelling tale had the lofty project been done justice. "It didn't end up going but it was a script I was really proud of and it would've been really good," concludes Stentz.

Interestingly enough, X-Men, Deadpool, and Daredevil went on to have successful and acclaimed takes on the source material. Fantastic Four on the other hand...