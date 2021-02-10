A Boogie wit da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands have had an up-and-down relationship over the last few years, but they've seemingly made things work for the sake of their daughter and son. Despite welcoming their baby boy into the world last summer, their issues have not stopped and it looks like Ella may be trying to distance herself from the rapper in the future.

In a surprising move, Ella took to Twitter to let off some steam, telling her followers that she wants to be single before deleting the post.

"Treat me right, I do the same," she said cryptically. "I'm just ready to be single at this point."

In the last few years, Ella has accused A Boogie of cheating on her. In January of last year, photos of the rapper getting cozy with another woman went viral. At the time, Ella was pregnant with the couple's second child. It's unclear what could have triggered her tweets on Wednesday, but, clearly, there's trouble in paradise.

The Highbridge artist has been teasing the release of new music recently, telling the world that his A Boogie vs. Artist album is nearly complete. It's been a while since we got new music from the superstar rapper, so any announcement is met with excitement from his fans.

Do you think A Boogie and Ella Bands could be splitting up soon?