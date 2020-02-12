A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will be setting the tone for Valentine's Day. This could mean great or terrible things but from the looks of the tracklist of Artist 2.0, he might have a little something for everyone. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie just shared the tracklist on Instagram earlier today which includes appearances from some of the biggest names in the game including several of his own contemporaries.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Extending twenty tracks, the project includes singles like "Mood Swings" and "King Of My City" with appearances from DaBaby, Summer Walker, and more. Lil Uzi Vert appears on the tracklist twice and Young Thug comes through with the assist on "Might Not Give Up." One track that seems like it could become one of the biggest records, solely of the guest appearances, is "Anti-Social Gangsta (Numbers)" ft. London On Da Track, Roddy Ricch, and Gunna. Aside from those features, Khalid, and Trap Manny also help out A Boogie on his new project.

A Boogie has been revving up for this moment for a while. The success of Hoodie SZN only solidified him as one of the biggest artists in New York City right now and earned him his first number one album on the Billboard 200. We're excited to see what he has in store on this upcoming project. Peep the tracklist below.