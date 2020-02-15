A Boogie wit da Hoodie Harmonizes With Summer Walker On "Calm Down (Bittersweet)"

A Boogie wit da Hoodie could be classified in that faction of rappers who double as R&B artists. He's prone to burst out into ambitious and meandering melodies while he's rapping, or fully ditch the rapping to pursue his urge to sing. For this reason, he sounds like a perfect male counterpart to Summer Walker on their new collaboration, "Calm Down (Bittersweet)". We knew they had musical chemistry from their duet, "Stretch You Out", which appeared on Walker's debut album. Now, she has returned the favor by contributing to A Boogie's newly-released project, Artist 2.0.

Even Summer Walker is one of the most buzzing R&B songstresses at the moment - along with being one of the most sought-after guest features - she has repeatedly been expressing her frustrations with fame and desire to walk away from it all. Earlier this week, she declared that she's quitting music after 2020, but she has been quite prolific for its first two months. Aside from this A Boogie collab and her remix of Justin Bieber's "Yummy", she has released two solo cuts: a reimagining of Barry White's "I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby" and a live version of her song "Body".

Quotable Lyrics

Can we calm down and make love?

Get it poppin' in the back of your Bentley truck

That vroom-vroom, that ooh-ooh, let's make up

Don't know why I can't let you go wit' no one