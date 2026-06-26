Nowhere Fast - Song by Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye has been one of the best male R&B singers for a while now, and his latest single "Nowhere Fast," is another hit.

Ever since Lucky Daye's debut, he has been dropping quality music. This has turned the artist into a fan favorite in the R&B world. New music is always anticipated and well-received. On Friday, he dropped off his latest single, "Nowhere Fast." This is a solid track in which Lucky Daye shows off the vocals that made him famous. While the production and performance might be a bit subdued, there is no doubt that these are elements that suit this particular song. It's a nice listen, and we will definitely be spinning this throughout the weekend.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!