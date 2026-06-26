Nowhere Fast - Song by Lucky Daye

Ever since Lucky Daye's debut, he has been dropping quality music. This has turned the artist into a fan favorite in the R&B world. New music is always anticipated and well-received. On Friday, he dropped off his latest single, "Nowhere Fast." This is a solid track in which Lucky Daye shows off the vocals that made him famous. While the production and performance might be a bit subdued, there is no doubt that these are elements that suit this particular song. It's a nice listen, and we will definitely be spinning this throughout the weekend.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A