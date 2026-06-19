Mercedes - Song by Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu has been at it for a few years, and by now, everyone should know that the artist has a phenomenal voice. He is constantly leveling up his craft, and on Friday, he gave us the new song, "Mercedes." Overall, this is a smooth R&B track that proves just how solid Yung Bleu's vocal range is. There is a seductive quality to the track, and it is clear the artist has something to prove right now. Hopefully, we continue to get singles like this as the year goes on.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A