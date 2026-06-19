Mercedes - Song by Yung Bleu

BY Alexander Cole
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Mercedes (Tunnel Vision) Mercedes (Tunnel Vision)
Yung Bleu has one of the smoothest voices in R&B, and his newest song "Mercedes" is further proof of that.

Yung Bleu has been at it for a few years, and by now, everyone should know that the artist has a phenomenal voice. He is constantly leveling up his craft, and on Friday, he gave us the new song, "Mercedes." Overall, this is a smooth R&B track that proves just how solid Yung Bleu's vocal range is. There is a seductive quality to the track, and it is clear the artist has something to prove right now. Hopefully, we continue to get singles like this as the year goes on.

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Genre: R&B

Album: N/A

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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