Mercedes - Song by Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu has one of the smoothest voices in R&B, and his newest song "Mercedes" is further proof of that.

Yung Bleu has been at it for a few years, and by now, everyone should know that the artist has a phenomenal voice. He is constantly leveling up his craft, and on Friday, he gave us the new song, "Mercedes." Overall, this is a smooth R&B track that proves just how solid Yung Bleu's vocal range is. There is a seductive quality to the track, and it is clear the artist has something to prove right now. Hopefully, we continue to get singles like this as the year goes on.

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