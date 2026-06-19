ME - Album by Tana

Tana is an artist who has accomplished quite a bit in a short amount of time. With close to 1 million monthly Spotify listeners, the underground artist is on the cusp of something special. A solid ear for melody and a distinctive voice have led the artist to their new album, ME. That project was released on Friday, and it is clear that the talent is all there, and then some. With 15 tracks, this album is 50 minutes in length. Unlike his contemporaries, Tana actually cares to make songs that last. For instance, the intro track is six minutes and is packed with build-up and atmosphere. Ultimately, it is a project that is worth your time if you're an underground head.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for ME
- keep rollin'
- me & my gun
- insane (for your love)
- i like her
- take u there
- pray for my mama
- Everything Will Be Fine
- control
- nsfw (the prelude)
- again
- laptopnotebook
- P.M.D
- show it off
- dear jodie
- philly