Pink Tiles – EP by Lelo

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pink Tiles Lelo Pink Tiles Lelo
Lelo dropped the "Pink Tiles" EP as a ghettotech-centric companion to the "Mastiff" EP, which is more hip-hop-based.

Lelo is one of the brightest artists out of Michigan, and his "New Detroit" movement continues to develop itself artistically. After dropping an EP of hip-hop gems with Mastiff, he decided to pair this with an accompanying EP called Pink Tiles. While the Oak Park MC still flows on it with dexterity and confidence, the instrumentals themselves are closer to ghetto tech and '80s electronic styles coming out of Detroit over the past few decades. It makes for a very fun experience, and a wonderfully representative snapshot of Lelo's artistry right now. He has a long way to go, as these instrumentals and performances on Pink Tiles indicate there's a lot of creativity behind his efforts. We can't wait to hear what the next fusions, boundary pushes, and experimentations are in this promising career.

Release Date: May 19, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop / Ghetto Tech

Tracklist of Pink Tiles
  1. Mo Betta
  2. Get Geeked
  3. White Russian
  4. End Of The World
  5. All I Want
  6. I Just Wanna
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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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