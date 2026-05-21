Pink Tiles – EP by Lelo

Lelo is one of the brightest artists out of Michigan, and his "New Detroit" movement continues to develop itself artistically. After dropping an EP of hip-hop gems with Mastiff, he decided to pair this with an accompanying EP called Pink Tiles. While the Oak Park MC still flows on it with dexterity and confidence, the instrumentals themselves are closer to ghetto tech and '80s electronic styles coming out of Detroit over the past few decades. It makes for a very fun experience, and a wonderfully representative snapshot of Lelo's artistry right now. He has a long way to go, as these instrumentals and performances on Pink Tiles indicate there's a lot of creativity behind his efforts. We can't wait to hear what the next fusions, boundary pushes, and experimentations are in this promising career.