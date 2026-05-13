Always Knew - Song by City Fidelia

City Fidelia has a knack for articulating emotions that people often struggle to put into words themselves. On his latest single, “Always Knew,” he unpacks the lingering pain of infidelity and betrayal over bouncy, polished production that modernizes the feel of 2000s R&B. While City continues to push his sound forward, his melodic delivery gives the track an extra bounce that makes what’s next feel even more worth paying attention to. “Always Knew” arrives as part of the rollout for his upcoming project, City Of Lost Angels II, which he has been independently selling through his website over the past year. The campaign recently reached its first major milestone of 200 copies sold. To celebrate, City Fidelia plans to give back $1,000 to an independent artist.
Release Date: May 12, 2026
Genre: R&B / Hip-Hop
Album: City Of Lost Angels II
Quotable Lyrics
Why you so in love with the drama?
I can tell you get it from your mama
Now you want to find a resolution
But the only solution is
I'mma go and pack up my bags 'cause I'm leaving