Always Knew - Song by City Fidelia

The Mayor of Ottawa strikes again with his new single.

Quotable Lyrics Why you so in love with the drama? I can tell you get it from your mama Now you want to find a resolution But the only solution is I'mma go and pack up my bags 'cause I'm leaving

City Fidelia has a knack for articulating emotions that people often struggle to put into words themselves. On his latest single, “Always Knew,” he unpacks the lingering pain of infidelity and betrayal over bouncy, polished production that modernizes the feel of 2000s R&B. While City continues to push his sound forward, his melodic delivery gives the track an extra bounce that makes what’s next feel even more worth paying attention to. “Always Knew” arrives as part of the rollout for his upcoming project, City Of Lost Angels II, which he has been independently selling through his website over the past year. The campaign recently reached its first major milestone of 200 copies sold. To celebrate, City Fidelia plans to give back $1,000 to an independent artist.

About The Author

Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise & Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.