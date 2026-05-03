Acquired Taste - Song by MC.SUPRA featuring Conway The Machine

MC. SUPRA is here with a gritty new single, "Acquired Taste," and it comes with a feature from Conway The Machine.

MC.SUPRA and Conway The Machine have teamed up for an especially gritty track called "Acquired Taste." The new song is mostly handled by SUPRA, who is responsible for the hook and the opening verses. Meanwhile, Conway comes onto the track and does his thing. It is a song in which both artists are putting their best foot forward. The chemistry between the MCs is solid, and there is no denying that they are a duo that could explore more collaborations with one another in the future.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!