Acquired Taste - Song by MC.SUPRA featuring Conway The Machine

MC.SUPRA and Conway The Machine have teamed up for an especially gritty track called "Acquired Taste." The new song is mostly handled by SUPRA, who is responsible for the hook and the opening verses. Meanwhile, Conway comes onto the track and does his thing. It is a song in which both artists are putting their best foot forward. The chemistry between the MCs is solid, and there is no denying that they are a duo that could explore more collaborations with one another in the future.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A