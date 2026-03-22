Living Up - Song by Hurricane Wisdom

Hurricane Wisdom is a young artist who has been gaining quite a bit of buzz as of late. His incredible voice and versatility have been a selling point for a lot of fans. With that being said, the artist just proved yet again what kind of artist he is. He just dropped off a new song called "Living Up," which is inspired by Afrobeats. As you can imagine, Hurricane Wisdom does a phenomenal job operating within this sound. He knows where he wants to go with the sound, and we hopefully hear him on more Afrobeats-inspired production in the future.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Afrobeats
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Living Up
Lifestyle, I got cheese in the Turbo
Hundred thousand, new '63
In the back of this Coupé while I speed (ooh)
You the one that I need (I need)