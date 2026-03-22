Living Up - Song by Hurricane Wisdom

Hurricane Wisdom has risen the ranks as one of hip-hop's most versatile young stars, and "Living Up" is further proof of that.

Hurricane Wisdom is a young artist who has been gaining quite a bit of buzz as of late. His incredible voice and versatility have been a selling point for a lot of fans. With that being said, the artist just proved yet again what kind of artist he is. He just dropped off a new song called "Living Up," which is inspired by Afrobeats. As you can imagine, Hurricane Wisdom does a phenomenal job operating within this sound. He knows where he wants to go with the sound, and we hopefully hear him on more Afrobeats-inspired production in the future.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!