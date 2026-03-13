Eat It Uh - Song by Murda Beatz & Zukenee

Murda Beatz is one of the most successful rap producers of the last decade. He continues to drop dope new songs, and he is always working with new artists. A great example of this took place on Friday as Murda Beatz dropped off a new song alongside Zukenee called "Eat It Uh." This is a song that features some heavy 808s and a whole lot of distortion. Meanwhile, Zukenee brings his unique flow to the table, and sounds fantastic over this production. This is a fun track, and it is most certainly a banger.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A