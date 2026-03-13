Eat It Uh - Song by Murda Beatz & Zukenee

Murda Beatz and Zukenee have teamed up for a blown out banger that is a nice merging of mainstream and underground sounds.

Murda Beatz is one of the most successful rap producers of the last decade. He continues to drop dope new songs, and he is always working with new artists. A great example of this took place on Friday as Murda Beatz dropped off a new song alongside Zukenee called "Eat It Uh." This is a song that features some heavy 808s and a whole lot of distortion. Meanwhile, Zukenee brings his unique flow to the table, and sounds fantastic over this production. This is a fun track, and it is most certainly a banger.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!