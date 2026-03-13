Physical - Song by Jacquees featuring Tink

BY Alexander Cole
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Jacquees is one of the premier vocalists in R&B, and his new song "Physical" with Tink is going to get a lot of play in the Spring.

Jacquees has been a mainstay in the R&B world for years at this point, and he knows how to craft hits. His latest track "Physical" is the perfect example of this. As you are going to hear, this is a sensual song made for the Spring months. It also features Tink, who also matches Jacquees' energy on the track. If you are a fan of both artists, this is exactly what you probably want to hear from them right now. This is a song that is certainly going to be among the best that R&B has to offer this year. Hopefully, we continue to get new singles from Jacquees over the coming weeks.

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Mood 2

Quotable Lyrics from Jacquees

You talk a good game and I'm tryna find out
You know you bad, put you in time-out
It's been a long day, come here and wind down
Panties off at the door, don't be shy

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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