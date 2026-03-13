Physical - Song by Jacquees featuring Tink

Jacquees has been a mainstay in the R&B world for years at this point, and he knows how to craft hits. His latest track "Physical" is the perfect example of this. As you are going to hear, this is a sensual song made for the Spring months. It also features Tink, who also matches Jacquees' energy on the track. If you are a fan of both artists, this is exactly what you probably want to hear from them right now. This is a song that is certainly going to be among the best that R&B has to offer this year. Hopefully, we continue to get new singles from Jacquees over the coming weeks.
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Mood 2
Quotable Lyrics from Jacquees
You talk a good game and I'm tryna find out
You know you bad, put you in time-out
It's been a long day, come here and wind down
Panties off at the door, don't be shy