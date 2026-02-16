Can't Stop – Song by Talibando

Like many other artists on Valentine's Day this year, Talibando chose to share a new track with fans who are feeling in a lustful mood. "Can't Stop" is his latest song, and it plays with the "sexy drill" genre by pairing its traditional percussion tropes with dark, brooding, muddy, and distorted bass, plus vocal sampling and warped synth pads. However, the East Detroit MC shows off why he unmistakably belongs to that city's hip-hop scene, delivering fast flows over a more typically East Coast sound. It makes for a surprising mix of approaches on first listen, but they all coalesce in a pretty compelling way despite the brief runtime. While it's not Talibando's finest work and it isn't much to write home about lyrically, we can't deny this new record's entrancing nature.
Release Date: February 14, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Can't Stop
My b***h the Beauty, and me, I'm the Beast,
She from the Westside, I'm from the East,
Don't know if she loving my money or me,
Don't matter, she suck it like she ain't got teeth