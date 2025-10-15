10/15 - Mixtape by Curren$y

Curren$y has been on a run of new projects as of late, which each new tape named after the date on which he released it.

Curren$y is an artist who has never been shy from dropping as much new music as he wants. If he is inspired to create, he is going to do so. This has been great for his fans, who have been made privy to numerous releases over the past year. In fact, the newest mixtape series from the artist features projects named after the date they were released. Today, is October 15th, and with Curren$y dropping, you can probably deduce that this new record is simply called 10/15. This new tape has nine songs and zero features. If you are a fan of the artist, you will have to check it out.

