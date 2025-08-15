QFRMBRICKS is putting Poughkeepsie on notice with his latest single and video, “THE TICKET.”

The rising rapper uses the track as a declaration of intent, positioning himself as the voice of his city and an artist determined to silence doubters through consistency and ambition.

For QFRMBRICKS, the record is personal. “I created this record because I’m the chosen one out of my city,” he said. “I know people look at my catalog and see inconsistency, but I also know if I was more consistent, I’d already be further ahead. That changes now — I’m locked in, dropping more singles, collabs with bigger artists, and releasing the unreleased heat I’ve been sitting on.”

That hunger fuels “THE TICKET,” a track shaped by both his obstacles and his desire to prove himself. The video mirrors that energy, offering a gritty yet confident portrayal of an artist ready to break through beyond regional buzz.

QFRMBRICKS is also using this moment to expand his platform. His official website now serves as a hub for his growing fan base, hosting videos, exclusive merch, and press updates. More visuals are on the way, paired with unreleased tracks that showcase his versatility and ambition.

For years, QFRMBRICKS has carried the weight of expectations in thriving New York’s underground circuit. With “THE TICKET,” he makes it clear that he’s not only ready for consistency but hungry for recognition on a larger stage.

The single marks the start of a new chapter. One defined by focus, work ethic, and a refusal to be overlooked. Poughkeepsie’s own is betting on himself, and with “THE TICKET,” QFRMBRICKS may have punched exactly that.

"The Ticket" - QFRMBRICKS