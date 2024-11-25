Kofi Drops Lead To Pettyboy In "Say I Won't"

Kofi is petty on new single.

Red Bull Records Kofi prepares for the world for Pettyboy with the buzzworthy lead single “Say I Won’t.” It’s an R&B slow jam that demands his partner not leave him for “a couple girls waiting on me right now.” The single centers around the 11-track project that introduces the new sensation to a worldwide audience. “‘Pettyboy’ is my get back album,” says Red Bull’s promising act. “All the things I should’ve done in my last relationship but didn’t. All the times I held my tongue, this is what I should’ve said.”

Red Bull is known for producing chart-topping superstars such as Blxst, Joony, and Late August 08. Blxst and Joony just came off the I'll Always Come Find You Tour. The addition of Kofi takes the label to another level as it embarks on international territories to discover the next big star.

Kofi is a Ghanaian producer, singer-songwriter, and rapper who merges R&B, hip-hop, and Afrobeats. Originally from Toronto and a fan of artists like Drake, he now lives in Sète, France, where he plays professional volleyball. Balancing both music and sports, he continues to prove his doubters wrong. Pettyboy is a concept album that explores the phases of a toxic relationship through Kofi's savage alter ego. His lyrics range from “Don’t ask me to be romantic, that’s hopeless” to “Girl I promise I’ll change.” Inspired by Toronto’s cold yet beautiful vibe, Kofi collaborated with local producers like SLMN and King Fisher.

“Say I Won’t” - Kofi

Quotable Lyrics:

So say I won't

Walk out the door

I built this house that you've been living in