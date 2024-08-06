Rarri True Aims To Make A Statement In "Only Ten Mins"

Chicago rapper Rarri True is making his comeback after a year and a half away. In 2023, he released Time To Talk, his third album. Now, he is back with a new EP, the release of which was accompanied by a series of music videos. Over the past month, Rarri has released a new song and video each week. Additionally, he released behind-the-scenes footage of how his videos came together. ONLY TEN MINS offers listeners a glimpse into Rarri’s world, telling part of his story through four well-crafted tracks. Rarri's latest work is similar to fellow Chicago rapper Polo G 's early music. The production is melancholic, and the lyrics are surprisingly thoughtful. Selflessness and sacrifice, as well as resilience and growth, are overarching messages that Rarri wants listeners to take from his latest work.

The second and lead single, “Last Supper”, released earlier this month. That track is the best showcase of what Rarri aims to achieve musically. He reflects on his time away and details his determination to return better than before. He acknowledges the struggles he's gone through in the streets and in other aspects of life, interpersonal or otherwise. Rarri is determined to prove that he has more than "ten minutes of fame." Of course, those already familiar with Rarri True may be through his relationship with model Blac Chyna, which ended several years ago. On ONLY TEN MINS, he aims to prove that he is more a name one might see as a footnote in the tabloids. Not only is he a rapper, but he is also an aspiring businessman and entrepreneur. The budding artist is aiming very high. Who are we to deny that? Stream ONLY TEN MINS below.