Jackée Harry Net Worth 2024: How Much Is The Actress Worth?

Discover the remarkable career of Jackée Harry, an award-winning actress known for her roles in "227" and "Sister, Sister."

Jackée Harry is a celebrated actress and comedian. She boasts a net worth of $6.5 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Harry’s wealth is a testament to her enduring presence in the entertainment industry, marked by her memorable roles in television, film, and theater. Jackée Harry was born on August 14, 1956, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and raised in Harlem, New York. She developed a passion for acting at a young age, pursuing theater arts at the High School of Performing Arts and later at Long Island University. Harry’s early career was grounded in stage performances, where she honed her craft in various Off-Broadway productions.

Her breakthrough came in 1985 when she was cast as Sandra Clark on the NBC sitcom 227. Harry's portrayal of the sassy, flirtatious neighbor won her widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Her performance was so compelling that she became the first Black American woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1987. This role catapulted her to stardom and solidified her position as a talented comedic actress.

Television Success & Iconic Roles

Portrait of American actresses Robin Givens (left), Oprah Winfrey (center), and Jackee Harry as they pose on set and in costume for their roles in the television miniseries 'The Women of Brewster Place' (directed by Donna Deitch), 1989. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

Following her success on 227, Jackée Harry continued to make her mark on television. In the 1990s, she starred in the beloved sitcom Sister, Sister, playing Lisa Landry, the adoptive mother of Tia Mowry's character. Her dynamic performance and comedic timing made Lisa Landry a memorable character, and the show enjoyed a successful run from 1994 to 1999. Harry’s work on Sister, Sister further established her as a household name and a favorite among audiences. Harry has also appeared in numerous television shows throughout her career, including guest roles in popular series such as Everybody Hates Chris, That’s So Raven, and The First Family. Her versatility as an actress allowed her to transition seamlessly between comedy and drama, showcasing her wide-ranging talent.

Film & Theater Contributions

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: (L-R) Jackee Harry, Tamera Mowry Housley and Areva Martin attend the 16th annual A Pink Pump Affair at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In addition to her television career, Jackée Harry has made significant contributions to film and theater. She has appeared in several films, including Ladybugs (1992), The Women of Brewster Place (1989), and You Got Served (2004). Her film roles, though varied, often highlight her comedic prowess and ability to bring vibrant characters to life.

Harry's theater work has also been noteworthy. She has performed in various stage productions, including the musical The Boys from Syracuse and the play Love Letters. Her stage presence and acting skills have earned her critical acclaim, further diversifying her impressive portfolio.

Personal Life & Enduring Legacy

Jackee Harry, Tim Reid, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Blair Underwood (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)