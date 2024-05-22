Draymond Green Gives The Title Of Biggest Haters To Skip Bayless And Jusuf Nurkić

Draymond Green has a lot of critics. Whether it's his brash attitude or on-court behavior in which he seems to get in fights every other game, Green gets a lot of flack. On the most recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the vocal veteran forward for the Warriors chatted with Shaquille O'Neal and was challenged to identify the "biggest hater" in the NBA. Green continued by naming both an NBA player and an outsider. His answers are not very groundbreaking and should be pretty expected if you know anything about Green's beef in the past.

"The biggest hater outside the NBA is Skip Bayless for sure," Green told Shaq. "Dude just sits up there and spews hate. I hope I give him a soundbite for his show because it's dying. Like when you're hating on LeBron James every single day, for instance, it's like there's nothing this man has done to give you something to hate on, like you're a hater." Harsh words for the Fox Sports personality. He then turned his attention to his NBA rival, Jusuf Nurkić, naming him the biggest hater in the NBA.

Read More: Draymond Green Disrespects Kobe Bryant, Tells Shaq How The 2016 Warriors Would Beat His Lakers

Draymond Green Calls Out Jusuf Nurkić As Biggest Hater In The NBA

Draymond once again brought up the guy he keeps going back and forth with, Jusuf Nurkić. He said of the Suns Center whom he assaulted last year, "Inside the NBA I'm going to have to go ... man that's a tough one, because guys be trying to hide their hate ... biggest hater inside the NBA is [Jusuf] Nurkić. Hater. 'Oh he need help,' 'That brother still need help.' Like no, you need help. Big softie." The feud between Green and Nurkić started after Green hit Nurkić in the face during a game on December 12; this led to an extended suspension for Green, and after the game, Nurkić hilariously told reporters that Green "needs help."

The two then got into an altercation during their next court appearance on February 10. Following the Warriors' season-ending loss to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Nurkić shared a GIF of the cartoon character "That's all folks!" on social media. After seeing that, Green did the same on his podcast, saying, "That's all folks!" in response to Nurkić and the Phoenix Suns losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Overall, the Draymond Green Jusuf Nurkić beef astonishingly is still going strong.

Read More: Jusuf Nurkić Responds to Draymond Green's Subtle Shade

[via]