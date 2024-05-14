Questlove Clarifies 2Pac “Hit Em Up” Comments Following Internet Backlash

Because of Kendrick And Drake's enticing back and forth, everyone has been thinking about rap beef recently. Unsurprisingly, that included someone whose done as much thinking about hip-hop as anybody, Questlove. The multi-medium artist and rap historian appeared to make some surprising comments about one of the great diss tracks in rap history, 2pac's "Hit Em Up." But after his supposed comments made the rounds online he returned to social media to clarify.

He wanted fans to know he certainly doesn't think the track is anywhere near the weakest diss track ever. "Let’s be clear on the context I was speaking of aight? lol woke up to a grip of “what did Dennis Edwards/Pac do to you?!” texts. I’m speaking of the musical backdrop of that record 'Hit Em Up'" the caption of his Instagram post reads. In the post itself, he revealed that the viral comments were taken out of context and he was actually talking about the song that was interpolated into the song. He describes the reporting of his comments as a weird game of telephone and warns people not to "Don't take my ish outta context." Check out his new post refuting earlier claims below.

Fans weren't that surprised by what Quest had to say about "Hit Em Up" given other comments he's made recently. He reacted to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef by claiming that "hip hop is dead." He took issue with their arms race to insult each other as much as possible and even claimed that the very idea of a diss track is antithetical to hip-hop. Those comments also had fans buzzing about what their favorite disses actually mean to rap music.

What do you think of Questlove circling back on his comments about 2pac's "Hit Em Up" to make sure fans knew what he meant? Do you agree with him that diss tracks aren't actually in the spirit of hip hop? Let us know in the comment section below.

