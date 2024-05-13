John Stallworth Net Worth 2024: What Is The NFL Football Legend Worth?

John Stallworth is a legendary former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has an estimated net worth of approximately $1 million in 2024, according to Wallmine. Renowned for his pivotal role in the Steelers' dynasty during the 1970s and early 1980s, Stallworth's career is marked by exceptional achievements on the field and significant business accomplishments after his retirement from professional football.

Stellar NFL Career & Achievements

PITTSBURGH, PA - 1987: Wide receiver John Stallworth #82 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline during a National Football League game at Three Rivers Stadium in 1987 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

John Stallworth's NFL career, from 1974 to 1987, was distinguished by his crucial contributions to the Pittsburgh Steelers' four Super Bowl victories. Stallworth was known for his clutch performances in critical games and was instrumental in the Steelers' success during their dominant years. His most notable moments include key Super Bowl XIII and XIV receptions. He helped secure the team's legacy as one of the greatest in NFL history. Stallworth's consistency and excellence earned him a well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Business Ventures & Entrepreneurial Success

PASADENA, CA- JANUARY 20: John Stallworth #82 of the Pittsburgh Steelers breaks free and heads for the goal line during Super. Bowl XIV against the Los Angeles Rams on January 20, 1980, also at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Steelers won the Super Bowl 31-19. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Moreover, John Stallworth successfully transitioned into the business world. He co-founded Madison Research Corporation, which primarily provided engineering and information technology services to government and commercial clients. Under his leadership, the company grew significantly. It also employed hundreds of people and generated substantial revenue before it was sold in 2006. This venture showcased Stallworth's acumen as a businessman and his ability to lead and innovate outside the sports arena.

Philanthropy & Community Involvement

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 07: (L-R) Lynn Swann, Donnie Shell, John Stallworth pose during the induction ceremony at the Pro. Football Hall of Fame on August 7, 2021, also in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane-Pool/Getty Images)

Further, John Stallworth has been deeply involved in philanthropic efforts, particularly through the John Stallworth Foundation. This organization scholarships deserving students attending Alabama A&M University, his alma mater. Through his foundation, Stallworth has impacted the community by supporting education and providing opportunities for young people to succeed. Overall, John Stallworth's net worth reflects his financial success and significant contributions to football, business, and philanthropy. His journey from an NFL star to a respected business leader and philanthropist exemplifies his dedication to excellence and service, making him a role model for athletes and business professionals.