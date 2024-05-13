Nike Air Max 1 WMNS “Aster Pink” Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson43 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
image-8
Image via Nike

A vibrant new AM1 is launching soon.

Nike Air Max 1 enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming "Aster Pink" colorway, set to drop as a WMNS exclusive. This new iteration of the iconic silhouette boasts a clean white base complemented by subtle orewood brown and light pink accents. The combination of colors creates a soft and feminine aesthetic that is sure to appeal to sneaker lovers. As a beloved classic in the Nike Air Max lineup, the Air Max 1 continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts with its timeless design and innovative features.

The Air Max 1's signature design elements, including the visible Air cushioning unit in the heel and the iconic Swoosh logo, remain intact in this new colorway. The addition of subtle pink accents adds a touch of femininity to the shoe, making it a perfect choice for women who appreciate both style and performance. Nike's commitment to providing exclusive offerings for women is evident in the release of the "Aster Pink" Air Max 1. This WMNS exclusive colorway offers female sneaker enthusiasts the opportunity to express their personal style with a fresh and stylish silhouette.

Read More: A’ja Wilson Teaming Up With Nike To Release Nike A’One

"Aster Pink" Nike Air Max 1 WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a pink, black, and white rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with green and orewood brown overlays. Also, a pink Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. White laces and pink Nike branding on the tongue and the heels complete the design. Finally, note these sneakers are WMNS exclusive, meaning only women's sizing will be available when the sneakers are released.

More Photos

Complex reports that the Nike Air Max 1 WMNS “Aster Pink” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 12 “Taxi Flip” Coming Later This Month: Official Photos

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Air-Max-1-White-Alchemy-Pink-Photo-Blue-Sundial-Lilac-Bloom-HF5071-100-4SneakersNike Air Max 1 “White/Alchemy Pink” Coming Soon3.6K
Nike-Air-Max-Plus-White-Pink-Rise-5SneakersNike Air Max Plus “Pink Rise” Release Details Revealed716
Nike-Dunk-Low-Tennis-Classic-FB7910-100-4SneakersNike Dunk Low “Tennis Classic” Release Details Revealed230
Nike-Air-Max-1-Pink-Rise-4SneakersNike Air Max 1 “Playful Pink” Coming Soon750