Ja Rule Accused Of Cursing The New York Knicks 

The New York Knicks' prospects of winning their first NBA Championship since 1973 have been allegedly cursed by Ja Rule. The Knicks just went up 2-0 on the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday night. Despite the win, some fans are worried that Ja Rule has apparently cursed their title chances. This is a major development for Knicks fans, who have their best team in a long time with a legit chance to make the Eastern Conference finals and maybe even the NBA finals.

The coveted Larry O'Brien trophy was lifted and kissed by Ja before the game, and he was heard saying, "Champions only, baby. Go Knicks!” this is very concerning for Knicks fans. Fans immediately felt like Ja Rule had cursed the Knicks' championship chances. They might be right because multiple instances in the game have resulted in a dubious rest of the series for New York despite being up 2-0 on the Indiana Pacers.

Ja Rule Curses Knicks As Players Get Injured

The video caused shock among viewers, with one saying, "Smh n**ga done cursed us wtf!" The innocent video of Ja Rule with the NBA championship trophy has caused Knicks fans to think the absolute worst. Another fan said, “This n**ga holds the chip and brunson and anoby [sic] get injured someone call fif to get the strap.” Another Knicks fan wrote: “knicks players started dropping like flies. i hate this n**ga.” Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson was injured during the game and didn't play the entire second quarter. Although he was able to return to the game in the third quarter, he was not 100%. Additionally, OG Anunoby suffered what looked like a bad hamstring injury towards the end of the game.

Despite the win, the Knicks came out of the game very injured. The curse from Ja Rule might have been legit, unfortunately. Ja is no stranger to cursing NBA franchises. In 2019, following a poor halftime show that was heavily ridiculed by fans. He declared he was putting a curse on the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The only remedy may be getting Ja’s longtime enemy, 50 Cent, to do something to lift the Knicks curse. All in all, the Knicks may have just been unlucky. It is not a good look if you are Ja Rule.

