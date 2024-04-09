J Cole Fan Goes Viral With Ridiculous Kendrick Lamar Apology Theory

J Cole had himself in a weird situation on Sunday night. Overall, it was all because of the apology he gave to Kendrick Lamar. Just a couple of days prior, Cole dissed Kendrick and his discography on the song "7 Minute Drill." However, it seems like Cole had an immediate change of heart as he realized his head just wasn't in this feud. Instead, he wanted to show unity with Lamar, knowing that Kendrick is one of the greatest artists of this generation. Unfortunately for Cole, his decision came with a whole lot of scrutiny, and a questioning of his legacy.

In the aftermath of all of this, J Cole fans are certainly feeling the heat. In fact, some of them are coming up with unique conspiracy theories to try and justify why Cole did what he did. Simply put, his fans are currently fighting for their lives. In fact, one fan took to Reddit where he concocted an interesting theory about Cole and his upcoming album, The Fall Off. Essentially, this fan is of the belief that Cole is simply playing a character. This character is that of a rapper falling off, and his first act was apologizing to Kendrick.

This J Cole Fan Is Going Through It

On Reddit, the theory was roasted by fans who told him that he was losing his mind. Furthermore, the post was shared on Twitter, where even more ridicule was rained down. Needless to say, any Cole fan who tries to argue in favor of his apology, will be struck down by the internet. It is a sad sight, but at the end of the day, this is rap beef. Apologies are usually going to be clowned upon, and that is no different with a superstar such as Cole.

Let us know what you think of this J Cole theory, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this theory is actually plausible? Do you believe that the apology is going to affect Cole in any substantial way? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

