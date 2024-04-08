Al B. Sure Hits: The New Jack Swing Icon's Best Jams

A maestro of R&B and the new jack swing, Al B. Sure has many hits under his belt. When he debuted in 1988, it marked the beginning of a very impressive run in his singing career. All of his albums from 1988 to 2009 had at least one song appear on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. Although he hasn’t dropped anything since 2009’s Honey I’m Home, he remains fondly remembered by fans. Some are even hopeful that he will eventually drop something after over a decade of silence.

Al B. Sure has been making the rounds in the media more often lately. In fact, he recently shared a message on social media urging his biological son, Quincy Brown, to “come home.” This was following the infamous raids that took place at Diddy’s homes. Though his personal life remains rather under wraps, we can appreciate the singer’s impressive discography. Here are some of Al B. Sure’s best jams.

7. “If I’m Not Your Lover” (1988)

On May 3, 1988, Al B. Sure released his debut studio album, In Effect Mode. The 9-track project launched his career and remains his best-selling album to date. In Effect Mode contains some of the biggest hits by Al B. Sure, so it’s no surprise it’s a multi-platinum album. One of these songs, a standout from the project, is “If I’m Not Your Lover.” The upbeat, intimate track is up there with the very best songs the singer ever recorded.

6. “Right Now” (1992)

Released as a single from Al’s third album Sexy Versus, “Right Now” is a sensual R&B jam. The track showcases the singer’s vocal prowess and features some of his smoothest background vocals. Although Sexy Versus does not contain as many hits as In Effect Mode, it is still a great album by Al B. Sure. “Right Now,” the album's biggest song, peaked at number 47 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, it rose to the topmost position on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart as well.

5. “Off On Your Own (Girl)” (1988)

Another track from In Effect Mode, “Off On Your Own” was released as the second single from the album. The new jack swing track is catchy and up-tempo, so it’s no surprise it was popular among listeners. Soon after its release, it appeared on the Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 45. It is one of only five hits by Al B. Sure to appear on this chart. The song also peaked at number 25 on the Dance Club Songs chart and topped the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. It is a certified banger and one of the most memorable jams in the singer’s catalog.

4. “I’m Still In Love With You” (1994)

“I’m Still in Love with You” is an iconic cover of Al Green’s 1972 classic of the same name. Al’s rendition is featured on the official soundtrack of the 1994 film Above The Rim. It was released as the album’s third single, and went on to become one of its most popular songs. It appeared on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart, peaking at number 9. Evidently, listeners liked what Al B. Sure did on the song, and they ensured it became one of his many hits.

3. “Killing Me Softly” (1988)

This track appears on Al’s 2x Platinum debut album and is one of its standouts. Like “I’m Still in Love with You,” this is a cover of an iconic song. The original track of the same name by Lori Lieberman was released in 1972 but did not chart. However, over the years, it has been covered many times. Although Al’s version is not among the most popular, it is pretty good nonetheless. It was released as the fourth single from In Effect Mode and appeared on both the Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs charts. It peaked at numbers 80 and 14 respectively.

2. “Missunderstanding” (1990)

When Al B. Sure released his sophomore album in 1990, it did not move as many numbers as his debut project did. However, it undoubtedly had some fire tracks that got heavy rotation in many households. Of the 15 tracks on the album, “Missunderstanding” was certainly the most popular among listeners. An exemplary record in the new jack swing genre, it stuck with listeners and got audiences moving. It is the only song from Al’s second album to appear on the Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 42. It also topped the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

1. “Nite And Day” (1988)

Saving the undisputed champion for last, we have “Nite and Day,” the singer’s debut single. Undoubtedly one of the greatest hits by Al B. Sure, it is the singer’s only song to appear within the top 10 of the Hot 100. With this track, Al came out swinging, leaving an unforgettable impression on listeners. It earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Vocal R&B Performance, and rightly so. “Nite and Day” is regarded as one of the best new jack swing songs, and we couldn’t agree more. You should definitely give it a listen if you’re unfamiliar.