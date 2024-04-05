J Cole Dubbed A "Hypocrite" Online After Calling Kendrick Lamar "Boring"

This morning, J Cole surprised the music world with a new album called Might Delete Later. Overall, no one expected a new project from Cole. Instead, they thought Drake might be coming through with a response to Kendrick Lamar. Instead, it was Cole who decided to bite first. In this new album, he takes shots at Kendrick throughout. However, it is the final song, "7 Minute Drill," that contains the strongest diss towards Lamar. It is here where he dubs albums like To Pimp A Butterfly as boring while claiming that Mr. Morale is a tragedy.

Unfortunately for J. Cole, it doesn't seem like his approach is working right now. While there are certainly some people who like the diss track, there are others who believe this is a bad case of someone not being particularly self-aware. Albums like 4 Your Eyes Only and K.O.D. have been panned in the past for being boring albums. Furthermore, To Pimp A Butterfly is one of the most critically acclaimed projects of all-time, with songs that bring a ton of energy to the table.

J Cole Delivers "7 Minute Drill"

"J cole calling TPAB boring while having KOD and 4YEO in his discography is insane. even Jay Z didn’t call Illmatic trash he wasn’t that stupid," one person wrote. "So it's 2024 and j cole is rapping about rick and morty, calls to pimp a butterfly boring, and dropped a transphobic bar bro am i hallucinating," said another. Others simply posted memes of themselves sleeping to Cole albums. Needless to say, the diss didn't hit the way Cole probably hoped it would. Now, all eyes are on Kendrick as it remains uncertain whether or not he will respond.

Fans Deliver Their Hot Takes

Let us know what you thought of J Cole and his "7 Minute Drill" response, in the comments section down below. Do you believe he washed Kendrick with this latest verse? Should Kendrick come through with a response of his own?

