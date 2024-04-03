Courtney Bell & Conway The Machine Team Up For Slick Single "Word II Conway"

Courtney Bell is a rapper from Detroit, Michigan that a lot of people are sleeping on. He is considered a veteran in the game, dropping material to streaming since 2017, while also having two projects under his belt. Although it has been about three and a half years since his last release, Poverty Stricken, the blue-collar MC is still dropping some hot singles. For example, two of the tracks he has put out in the last year have been collaborations with the great Royce Da 5'9." Now, Courtney Bell is working with Conway the Machine for "Word II Conway."

This the first time these two Midwestern MCs have met up for song, but it is straight heat. What is impressive about "Word II Conway" is that Courtney Bell is essentially the main attraction here. No shade is being thrown at Conway, but he is merely an afterthought on this track. He handles the chorus, as well as the outro in which he shouts out Bell.

Listen To "Word II Conway" By Courtney Bell & Conway The Machine

He commands your attention right from the start with his deliberate and aggressive delivery. His lyricism is also top notch in this record and the beat is heat to match. Hopefully, this signfies that a new record is on the horizon. He has dropped two singles this year already, but there is no word from Bell just yet. Be sure to check out "Word II Conway" immediately.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Word II Conway," by Courtney Bell and Conway The Machine? Is Courtney one of the most underrated rappers period, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Who had the better performance on the record? Do you think he will be dropping a new album this year?

