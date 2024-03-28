Joyner Lucas Reveals Eminem's Elusive Nature: "Getting On The Phone With Him Is Like Talking To The President"

Joyner Lucas recently shed light on the challenges of reaching out to rap legend Eminem. He compared the experience to attempting to connect with the President himself. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper discussed the complicated nature of navigating the music industry. Furthermore, he specified the guarded nature of certain artists. In addition, he drew parallels between Eminem's elusive accessibility and that of high-profile figures like Barack Obama. "It made me realize why people like Marshall move a certain way," Lucas shared, reflecting on his attempts to communicate with the iconic rapper. He described the process getting on the phone with Eminem. "Getting on the phone with him, you can probably hop on the phone quicker with Barack [Obama] than you can hop on the phone with Marshall," Lucas recalled.

"That n*gga’s calling you from a line with his manager’s assistant who is calling you from a 1-800 number and it’s like elevator music," Lucas said. "'Please hold, Marshall’s coming to the phone.'" He continued, “You can’t have his number. Nobody has his number. He’s not accessible. You can’t talk to him. It’s like hopping on the phone with the president.” Furthermore, Lucas recounted his interactions with Eminem during the filming of "Lucky You." He highlighted the rapper's guarded demeanor and reluctance to engage in casual conversation. Despite extending an open invitation for dialogue, Lucas observed Eminem's reserved stance, which he attributed to the artist's tumultuous past and the resulting tendency to keep a distance from others.

Joyner Lucas On Breakfast Club

"I always wondered why this n-gga move like that," Lucas reflected. "He's very closed-off from people," he added, echoing insights shared by fellow rapper Royce Da 5’9″. In conclusion, Lucas acknowledged his newfound understanding of Eminem's guarded approach. He said he recognizes the artist's need for privacy and protection from the often chaos and nature of fame. "I never understood it but when I was experiencing the s**t I was experiencing, I got it instantly," Lucas admitted. "This is why this motherf**ker doesn’t want new friends.'”

Furthermore, he expressed empathy for Eminem's cautious demeanor in light of his own trials and tribulations within the industry. Moreover Joyner Lucas' candid remarks offer a glimpse into the intricacies of artist dynamics within the rap community, shedding light on the complexities of fame and the importance of self-preservation in the face of scrutiny and adversity.

