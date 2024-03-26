Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Relationship Timeline

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship has been making the rounds lately. While initially shrouded in mystery, the pair have been heavy on the PDA game this year. From post-Golden Globes fun to supporting each other’s business endeavors, their short romance is definitely turning serious. As a result, there’s been an increasing interest in the budding love story between the Oscar-nominated Cooper, and the supermodel extraordinaire, Hadid. Moreover, this relationship is also marked by a 21-year age gap between the two. Here’s their love story so far, from late 2023, until now.

October 2023: First Encounter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Bradley Cooper attends Maestro NY AMPAS Tastemaker at The Whitby Hotel on November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

Months after Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk called it quits, and Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio ended things, the pair were spotted having a dinner date at a celebrity hotspot, Via Carota, in New York. The outing immediately sparked dating rumors among fans and the media alike. Following their dinner rendezvous, Cooper and Hadid made another public appearance together in New York. They were photographed in the same car, with Cooper at the wheel.

The next day, insiders familiar with their relationship revealed to People Magazine that the couple was taking things in stride. It was further reported that they were maintaining a casual approach to their budding romance. “They have things in common so it’s possible to see it progress,” the source stated. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives, and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.” Soon after, the couple spent time together away from the spotlight at Taylor Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island.

November 2023: Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Enjoy Late Nights Out

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Gigi Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid attended an Off-Broadway play, Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in Manhattan’s West Village. Shortly after, Cooper was spotted joining Hadid and her star-studded girl crew for a group dinner. Two days later, a source revealed to Page Six said that the couple’s relationship seems to be intensifying at a rapid pace. Specifically, their romance’s speed was described as being "on steroids." While neither celebrity had commented on their relationship, the source claimed it had progressed to a deeper level. “It’s getting serious very quickly. They are together every day. He finds her intellectually interesting. Bradley is getting older. At some point, he might say, ‘I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her.’”

December 2023: Supporting Each Other’s Businesses

In December, photographs shared by the Daily Mail captured Hadid indulging in one of Cooper's famed Philly cheesesteaks from his newly launched food truck in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Cooper’s ex, Shayk and their six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine were also there to support the actor. Additionally, on December 6, Gigi's luxury cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, featured a restock of its knits with an image of Bradley on the brand’s Instagram Stories. Later that month, Cooper purchased a home in Pennsylvania. The gorgeous home was also conveniently situated near Hadid's mother, Yolanda's $4 million farm.

January 2024: The Golden Globes

After Cooper and Hadid attended the 81st Golden Globes, the couple relished a romantic date night at Giorgio Baldi. An exclusive source shared with People Magazine that “They were with a group of friends and all had fun. Bradley and Gigi looked happy together. They weren’t overly affectionate, but it was still obvious that they are dating. There were lots of loving glances and flirting.” Later that month, the couple was spotted at the airport in New York City. A few days later, Cooper and Hadid were seen walking the streets of London, hand-in-hand.

February-March 2024: Packing On The PDA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seen on February 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Following their confirmation of dating in London, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were captured strolling together in New York. Cooper demonstrated his support for his girlfriend by sporting her brand, Guest in Residence, during another NY outing. Soon after, the duo was seen once more in the city, this time enjoying a cozy breakfast date at Corner Bar in Chinatown. In March, the celebrities were photographed showing affection at Via Carota, while enjoying dinner with the model’s friends, Tan France and Antoni Porowski. Images revealed by the Daily Mail captured the pair exchanging affectionate glances, sharing laughter, and engaging in tender kisses. Days later, they were seen heading to the trendy Chelsea spot, Cucina Alba. More recently, Hadid and Cooper went on a Broadway date night, attending a performance of Sweeney Todd in New York City.

