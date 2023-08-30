Gigi Hadid Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Gigi Hadid, an American model and reality television star, has made a significant mark in the fashion industry. As of 2023, her net worth stands impressively at $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what factors contributed to her success?

Born as Jelena Noura Hadid on April 23, 1995, in Los Angeles, Gigi’s roots in the fashion world run deep. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, was a former model and a star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her father, Mohamed Hadid, made his fortune developing high-end real estate, including the renowned Ritz Carlton hotels. Gigi’s upbringing in Santa Barbara, California, was filled with luxury, but she always had a passion for the fashion world.

The Rise of A Supermodel

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Isabel Marant show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 27, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Gigi’s modeling journey began at the tender age of two when Paul Marciano of Guess clothing discovered her. After a brief stint with Baby Guess, she took a hiatus to focus on her education. However, the fashion world beckoned once again in 2011, and she became the face of a Guess campaign the following year. Her move to New York City in 2013 was a game-changer. She signed with IMG Models and made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014. That year marked her breakthrough, appearing in high fashion shoots and campaigns for brands like Tom Ford. Gigi’s career trajectory soared from there. By 2015, she had walked for top designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and Michael Kors, and even made her debut in the coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Gigi’s Brand Collaborations & Ventures

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 30: L-R) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid pose backstage prior to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Gigi’s face is not just familiar on the runway. She has graced the covers of international magazines like Vogue, Allure, and Harper’s Bazaar. Her collaborations with brands are noteworthy. In 2016, she co-designed a capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger, which launched at New York Fashion Week. This partnership continued with another collection in 2017. Gigi’s collaborations extend to Vogue Eyewear, Messika Jewelry, and even Reebok. Further, her accolades in the fashion industry are numerous. In 2016, she clinched the International Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards. The following year, Glamour honored her as Woman of the Year.

Personal Life & Investments

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Bella Hadid, Yolanda Foster, Gigi Hadid and Mohamed Hadid attend the Victoria’s Secret After Party at the Grand Palais on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Gigi’s talents aren’t limited to modeling. She has showcased her photography skills, capturing shots for the Versus (Versace) Spring/Summer 2017 campaign and a special edition of V Magazine. She even dabbled in acting with a role in the 2012 short film Virgin Eyes. Further, Gigi’s personal life has been in the limelight, especially her relationships. She dated Australian singer Cody Simpson and, later, English singer Zayn Malik. In September 2020, Hadid and Malik welcomed a daughter named Khai.

On the real estate front, Gigi made savvy investments. In 2015, she purchased a two-bedroom condo in New York City’s Noho neighborhood for $4 million. Three years later, she acquired a three-bedroom duplex in the same building for $5.8 million. Plans to merge these condos into a single luxurious unit were set in motion in 2020.

Conclusion

Gigi Hadid’s net worth of $30 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, talent, and strategic collaborations. From her early days with Guess to her global recognition as a supermodel, Gigi’s journey inspires many. Her diverse ventures, both within and outside the fashion world, showcase her versatility and drive. As she continues to dominate the fashion scene, her net worth is only expected to grow.