Bradley Cooper Recounts Meeting Beyonce & Seeing JAY-Z Watching “Judge Judy”

Bradley Cooper says he once went to Beyonce's house to pitch her on appearing in his 2018 film, A Star Is Born, and spotted JAY-Z watching Judge Judy. He recalled the meeting during a new interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Cooper began by explaining that he pitched the film to Greg Silverman following the success of 2014’s American Sniper. The film producer responded that he could move forward with the project under two conditions. “‘If you can make it for under $25 million and you can get Beyoncé, I’ll do it,'" Cooper recalled him saying.

“I went to Beyoncé’s house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember," he said. "Yeah, I’m not kidding. And I was freaking… I was so… I remember I had this weird cough when I was pitching it to her, it was so crazy. And she was incredible and so was he. And we developed it for like a year together. I mean, she’s one of the greatest people of all time, and then that fell through.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 27: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper attend the UK film premiere of 'A Star Is Born' at Vue West End in London. September 27, 2018, in London, United Kingdom. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

While Beyonce didn't end up starring in the film, Cooper was able to land another Grammy-winning singer in Lady Gaga. The two ended up taking home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Shallow" with the film. Check out Cooper's full interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation below.

Cooper is currently promoting his newest film, Maestro, in which he plays the legendary conductor, Leonard Bernstein. It's up for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bradley Cooper on HotNewHipHop.

