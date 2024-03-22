A longer-than-usual TV timeout was briefly called during the March Madness matchup between Northwestern and FAU so that CBS could release a news bulletin about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis. The timeout was called with around five minutes remaining in the game. As the news was delivered during the break, viewers at home did not miss any of the on-court action. However, viewers were treated to the bizarre spectacle of CBS transitioning from a Geico ad to news about the Princess of Wales.

However, timeout aside, it was bad news for FAU. After serving as the inspiration Cinderella story of the 2023 bracket, the eight-seeded Owls are headed home after the first round this year. The game went to overtime, but Northwestern quickly dominated the extra period 19-7. No member of FAU surpassed 20 points, with center Vladislav Goldin leading the team with 19. Meanwhile, the Wildcats' Ryan Langbord scored a career-high 27 points in the win. Northwestern will likely face UConn in the next round.

Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has revealed that she has been privately battling cancer for the past few months. In a pre-recorded video, Kate explained that her abdominal surgery had revealed a cancer previously not spotted by doctors. Furthermore, Kate said that the decision had been made to keep the news private so that the Royal Family could come to terms with the news. The video was the first true appearance by Kate since Christmas Day. She did not specify what variety of cancer she has been diagnosed with. However, there is a strong possibility that it is stomach cancer.

It's another striking blow to the Royal Family, with King Charles III also revealing a cancer diagnosis in recent months. While Kate did not reveal the severity of her condition, it was obviously dire enough to keep her out of the public eye for nearly four months. With Charles' cancer a public issue, many are wondering whether Kate's husband, William, Prince of Wales, will become regent to his father sooner rather than later.

