Richard Simmons Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Richard Simmons, the popular fitness influencer, has revealed that he has cancer. Simmons made the announcement on Facebook, stating that he had skin cancer. The 75-year-old said that it was caught early and he was already undergone procedures to have the cancerous areas removed. He is expected to recover, according to his announcement of the diagnosis.

However, it's the second time this week Simmons has had to speak on his health. A number of fans took a post about embracing every day to mean that Simmons was dying. "Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have," Simmons clarified on social media. Despite this assurance, fans were then shocked to learn of his cancer diagnosis.

Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

However, Simmons is not the only celebrity to recently reveal a cancer diagnosis. Olivia Munn has recently revealed that she has been privately battling breast cancer since April 2023. Munn said in a statement posted to social media that she has had "four surgeries and more days in bed than I can count" since her diagnosis. Furthermore, Munn revealed that she had chosen to keep her battle private so she could "get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

Additionally, Munn's statement was one of thanks. She shared gratitude to everyone from her family to her doctors. However, one paragraph was reserved for comedian John Mulaney. Mulaney and Munn share a young son, Malcolm. "I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up. [He] always placed framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes," Munn wrote lovingly.

