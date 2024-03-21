Carlee Russell Pleads Guilty, Avoids Jail

Carlee Russell has received a suspended six-month prison sentence, one year's probation, an $18,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to filing a false police report. Russell became a national headline after disappearing for two days last July after calling 911 to report a toddler walking down the shoulder of I-459. Russell returned to her family's home on July 15 but was immediately evasive with police. Over the course of the investigation, Russell eventually confessed to lying about her abduction. She was initially found guilty last October. However, she filed an appeal until she recanted earlier today. The reason behind Russell's charade remains unknown.

The lengthy legal process was marked by several notable incidents. At her verdict hearing in October, a brief altercation occurred outside the courthouse. Russell and her family were being escorted to their car when they were confronted by self-described "gonzo journalist" Jonathan Lee Riches. As Riches asked questions about Russell lied and why she attempted to blame a white man, Russell's mother appeared to push Riches' phone out of the way. Riches immediately turned on her, repeatedly asking, "Mrs. Russell, why did you push my phone?"

Yung Miami Feuds With Blueface's Mom About Carlee Russell

Russell's initial disappearance sparked an intense wave of discourse. City Girl rapper Yung Miami originally caught flak for her claim that the actions of Russell's boyfriend were not an excuse for what she did. People were quick to point out that Miami had defended her City Girl partner JT when she had blamed a car accident on Lil Uzi Vert. However, it was Yung Miami's other take that started some beef. On July 20, Miami tweeted “THANK YOU @cthagod everything is NOT MENTAL ILLNESS!! Some ppl will do anything for attention! I don’t see mental illness at all in this carlee case!”

Presumably feeling like she hadn't caught a headline in a hot minute, Karlissa Saffold, mother of rapper Blueface, took to Instagram. She reposted Miami's tweet and added the caption "I’d play kidnapped before letting someone pee on me." It's a very weird thing to contribute to the discussion about a potentially faked kidnapping but regardless. Miami shot back in the comments, stating "We know you, cause you a mental ill old attention-seeking hoe! NEXT." Saffold hit back, "I left my 2 cents just like the rest of y'all do on every dam post. Now get back to work." It's a painfully boomer response, especially from someone who rides their son's fame.

