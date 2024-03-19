Kai Cenat Puts A Butt Plug In His Mouth After Thinking It Was A Beyblade

Kai Cenat is easily one of the biggest streamers on the entire planet. Previously, he was number one on Twitch, however, that has been taken over by Jynxzi. Either way, Jyxnzi and Kai love to collaborate with one another and they remain the top two creators on the entire platform. That said, Kai has tens of thousands of people tuning into each stream. Overall, he has been able to build himself a streaming empire and he has plenty of associates who are also extremely successful. However, with lots of viewers comes even more antics.

In case you haven't noticed, Kai is consistently going viral for his actions on stream. How else would he have built such a large audience? Sometimes, his actions can blur the lines between accidental and intentional. Case in point, Cenat was on stream recently, opening some fan mail. In the clip below, Kai came across what he thought was some sort of Beyblade whistle. This prompted him to put the device into his mouth. However, he quickly realized that it was not a Beyblade whistle. Instead, it was actually a butt plug, which is pretty egregious.

Kai Cenat Makes A Fatal Error

This whole scenario had fans questioning whether or not Cenat was being genuine. There are some who believe he knew what the device was the entire time. Meanwhile, there are others who think he is just oblivious to these sorts of things. Whatever you believe, it was yet another viral moment for the star. At this point, he will only continue to become more of a staple in the entertainment world.

Let us know what you think about all of this, down in the comments section below. Do you think Cenat knew and did it anyway? Or was all of this just a genuine reaction? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

