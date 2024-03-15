Is Stefon Diggs Leaving The Bills?

Another offseason, another round of Stefon Diggs rumors. Fans are once again speculating that Diggs might be trying to force his way out of Buffalo. The wide receiver has changed his social media bio to "ready for whatever". This has been taken as a suggestion that he may be leaving western New York. However, as many fans have noted, this is quickly becoming an annual tradition for Diggs,. Despite his posturing, he always ends up staying in Buffalo.

Last month, Diggs was non-committal about his future. "I feel like I take it day by day. Obviously, there's a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can't really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I'm saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we're doing. I can't tell you what the future holds, but I'm still being me," he told ESPN at the Pro Bowl.

Aaron Donald Retires At 32

Elsewhere, Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald has made the shocking retirement at just 32 years old. "Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically -- 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be. I respected this game like no other and I'm blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted," Donald wrote on social media.

Donald redefined the defensive tackle position, becoming the just third player to win Defensive Player of the Year three times. "The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I've been with the Rams. He's an elite competitor, someone who leads by example in a way that's authentic to him, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves," Rams head coach Sean McVey said in a statement.

