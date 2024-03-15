RJ Barrett To Miss Time After Brother's Death

RJ Barrett will be indefinitely sidelined following the death of his younger brother. Nathan Barrett played at the prestigious Monteverde Academy. However, the details surrounding his death have not been released. Barrett has previously spoken about the close bond he shared with his brother. "In my family, we’re very competitive. Everyone is always trying to beat each other. Everyone is an athlete, so that’s where I get all my competitive drive," he told SLAM in 2018.

Barrett was the third-overall pick in 2019 after a one-and-done season with Duke. He was a day-one starter for the Knicks but would only make the playoffs twice with the team. Despite this, in 2022, Barrett became the first player to sign a multiyear extension off their rookie contract with the Knicks since 1999. However, in December 2023, the Knicks traded Barrett to his hometown Raptors to acquire O.G. Annouby.

Read More: Eastern Washington Ends 37-Year March Madness Drought

Stephen A. Smith Claims To Be A Bigger Star "Than Most Of The New York Knicks"

Elsewhere, Stephen A. Smith recently made a bold claim about his beloved Knicks. “This is the Mecca, this is Madison Square Garden, this is New York City, baby. They can’t get a star. They cannot get a star. You had a chance! You had a chance and you passed up. Woj is excellent information, all the inside info, he will break it down to a science and make you say, ‘Yeah, it makes sense.’ But it doesn’t change the reality: It’s the Mecca, and the stars come to visit. We never have any. Do you realize a legitimate argument could be made that Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest stars in New York? Do you realize that? That’s a damn shame. Bad knees, 56 years old, ain’t thought about playing basketball in about 30 years, and I am a bigger star than most of the New York Knicks. It’s a damn shame," Smith ranted.

Smith's comments, and his allusions to ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski, come after the Knicks swung a blockbuster trade for O.G. Annouby. A move they have been pursuing since the summer, the Knicks sent Immanuel Quickley and Barrett to Toronto. Annouby was averaging 15 points this season and serves as a solid starting small forward in New York. However, he's not the "star power" that championship-hungry fans like Smith are looking for. It's also a move that Smith has been less than enthusiastic about.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Wins "Shaqtin A Fool" Award, Fails Spectacularly At "Who He Play For" During "Inside The NBA" Crossover

[via]