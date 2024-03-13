Xavier Wulf's Ex Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault, Animal Abuse, Domestic Violence, And More

Earlier this week, a former girlfriend of Memphis-based rapper Xavier Wulf took to Reddit to accuse him of sexual assault, animal abuse, domestic violence, and more. The ex, who goes by Gianyasami on the platform, claims that the two of them had a serious relationship for five years, which took a turn for the worse in December 2018. One of his former friends and designers, who goes by the username anglicfilths, later came forward to back up her claims.

In her since-deleted post, Gianyasami included photographic evidence of bruises and other marks allegedly inflicted by Wulf. She also included various photos of her and Wulf alongside their small dog, Ramen. His ex-designer alleges that the performer once urged him to put "some sort of pill" in women's drinks. He says that he later called him out for this, and for "throwing his puppy so hard against the wall." As a result, he was allegedly threatened and refused pay.

Xavier Wulf's Ex And Former Designer Come Forward

Following their Reddit posts, Wulf took to his Instagram Story to issue a vague response. "5 years ago I would have to say was the darkest time of my life I hurt people I loved I hurt my friends and I hurt my family," his statement begins. "What I did back then there's no excuse for it I was ashamed then and still ashamed now since then I've been doing things I think necessary to better myself with therapy, anger management and rehab i hate when motherf*ckers come to the internet to apologize because that doesn't solve anything, what really solves the problem is doing something about it which is what I've spent this time trying to do since that time and i will continue."

"To the people that support me i love you to death," he also adds. "It kills me to have let yall down like this." What do you think of the allegations recently made against Xavier Wulf by his ex and former designer? What about the rapper's apparent response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

