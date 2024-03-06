Damar Hamlin Surviving First Round Of Bills Roster Cuts Garners Mixed Reactions From Fans

Damar Hamlin is one of the few players left at the secondary positions for the Buffalo Bills as the team began to cut players ahead of the new NFL year. The cuts included CB Tre'Davious White, and safeties Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal. That means that barring some major free agent signings or trades, Hamlin will likely be a starting safety next season. Most draft analysts have the Bills drafting a wide receiver in the first round.

Fans were less than happy with the news. Not only was Poyer loved by the team, but Hamlin is far from an equivalent replacement for him. Additionally, such drastic cuts appears to indicate that the Bills have closed their championship window for the time and are looking to rebuild a cheaper roster for the 2024 season. How do you feel about the Bills' roster moves? Let us know in the comments below.

Damar Hamlin's New Tattoo Commemorates Cardiac Arrest Survival

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Hamlin received a new tattoo as the one-year anniversary of his shocking cardiac arrest passed on January 2. The new piece, located on the back of Hamlin's neck, shows a pair of hands forming a heart shape around a heartbeat. The piece was done by tattoo artist Alexander Brenes and went viral on Instagram after Hamlin posted it. Hamlin has become a major advocate for the wider inclusion of emergency defibrillators and other cardiac equipment ever since his cardiac arrest.

Hamlin, who recovered in time for the 2023 season, has played sparingly for the Bills throughout the season. Appearing in just five games, Hamlin recorded two tackles this season for the team. However, he also made appearances in both of the Bills' playoff games, totaling two tackles in two games. Hamlin will be entering his fourth season with the team in 2024. He was a sixth-round pick for the Bills in 2021 after five season as Pitt.

