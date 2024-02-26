Rev Run & Justine Simmons Relationship Timeline

Rev Run and Justine Simmons, a power couple in both the music and television industries, have an enduring love story. From the early days of the iconic group, Run-DMC, to the reality TV spotlight, their relationship has stood the test of time. Rev Run and his wife are grounded in faith, family values, and mutual respect. Altogether, they’re one of the most enduring couples in the industry. Let’s take a journey through their inspiring relationship.

Read More: 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time List Shared Via Partnership Between Billboard & Vibe

The Early Years

Joseph Simmon, famously known as Rev Run, and Justine Jones crossed paths for the first time while they were teenagers. The pair met at a Kurtis Blow concert where Joseph was performing, and Justine immediately fell for him. Intrigued, she and her friends went backstage to meet him and get an autograph. After that, she handed a flier with her number written on it to a woman and asked her to give it to Joseph. He called her the very next day and despite the long distance, they became friends. They called and wrote letters, and in one of them, Justine promised to marry Joseph one day. Sadly, they drifted apart.

Years later, after Joseph had made a name for himself as Rev Run, and his rap career had blown up, the two miraculously reunited. Fate seemed to have had plans for them, using Joseph’s cousin and Justine’s sister to reconnect the long-lost lovers. Soon after, Justine and Rev Run began attending church together and soon started a relationship. While Rev Run had been married and freshly divorced, he entered the relationship with an open heart, ready to love. Evidently, it paid off as they’ve been together ever since.

1994-1997: Building A Family Of Stars

The culmination of their love story took place on June 25, 1994, when Rev Run and Justine exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony. This marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment, and the couple embraced the journey ahead with enthusiasm and dedication. Along with Rev Run came his three children from his previous marriage: Vanessa, Angela, and Joseph “Jojo” Ward. Justine welcomed them with open arms. The couple went on to have their first child together a year later -- Daniel Dwayne “Diggy” Simmons III, on March 21, 1995. Two years later, their second son, Russell Simmons II, was born on August 30, 1997.

Read More: Run-DMC Biopic Plans Revived

2005 - 2009: Family Life And Run’s House

As their family grew, so did their public presence. The Simmons family opened their doors to the public in 2005 through the reality television series Run’s House. Rev Run became one of the first rap OGs to have their own reality show. Run’s House famously ran for four years and provided viewers with a candid and heartwarming glimpse into their lives. Altogether, the show showcased their daily joys, challenges, and their hilarious family dynamics. The reviews were positive, with fans loving the representation, emphasis on faith, and the enduring bonds that held the Simmons family together.

Rev Run and Justine were open and honest about everything. They made a point to show the world everything they were going through. In 2006, the couple welcomed Victoria Anne Simmons. She was born through cesarean section. Victoria sadly passed away shortly after birth due to omphalocele, a birth defect that causes organs to grow outside the body. The entire birth and death were documented by the camera crew of the show, a vulnerable leap at the time. In September 2007, the couple adopted a baby and named her Miley Justine Simmons.

2017: All About The Washingtons

After Run’s House came to an end in 2009, the family pretty much waned from the public eye. Almost 10 years later, Rev Run announced that he and Justine would be starring in a Netflix series titled All About The Washingtons. The series was a short-lived, but lighthearted family sitcom that was a fictionalized take on their real-life dynamic. Rev Run played a retired rapper who was now navigating the challenges of being a stay-at-home dad. On the other hand, Justine’s character pursued her career. The series explored humorous situations, family dynamics, and the timeless theme of balancing work and home life. While it was loved by audiences, and brought the couple back into the spotlight, it was canceled after one season.

2020 - Present: Old School Love: And Why It Works

In 2020, the couple wrote and published a book titled Old School Love: And Why It Works. The book was a compelling and brutally honest exploration of their relationship. It delved into the timeless principles of love, respect, and commitment that have sustained their marriage for decades. Through personal anecdotes, insightful reflections, and the Holy Scriptures, Rev Run, and Justine Simmons offered invaluable wisdom on nurturing relationships with authenticity, communication, and a steadfast dedication to each other's happiness.

The book was a massive success, not only catapulting them to newfound levels of attention but also reaching the people who they believed most needed it. In an interview with EBONY, they revealed the inspirations for the book. Moreover, they shared their hopes for the book. “Joey and I wanted to help people in their marriages, so much so that we wanted to give them our all and say, ‘This is what we are doing and, hopefully, if you try it this way, it could help you in your own marriage,’” Justine said.

“We were blessed to have mentors that were trying to make their marriages work, so we had that early on to look at and see how to make our own marriage work. We just wanted to make sure we gave you all the lessons we've learned over the years,” she continued. The couple and family have since continued to thrive welcoming grandchildren. Above all, it seems Rev Run and Justine Simmons are the epitome of a joyous and thriving power couple.

[via]