Rev Run Net Worth 2023: What Is The Run DMC Legend Worth?

As a founding member of Run DMC, Rev Run has made a significant impact on the hip-hop scene. His impressive net worth is a testament to the rapper's successful career, spanning over three decades, but what is it in 2023? Let's take a look at how Rev Run has built his fortune and solidified his status as a legend in the music industry.

Rev Run Net Worth

In 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Run DMC: The Pioneers Of Hip-Hop

(Original Caption) 3/2/1988- RUN-DMC poses in full regalia that they popularized- heavy gold chains, hats, sunglasses, and Adidas tracksuits. They have just received the Grammy Awards. PH: Ezio Petersen/Getty Images

Rev Run, born Joseph Simmons, rose to fame as a member of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Run DMC. Formed in the early 1980s, the group consisted of Joseph Simmons, and his friends, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell. Run DMC is widely credited with bringing hip-hop into the mainstream and breaking down racial barriers with their unique blend of rock and rap. Their success helped to generate a significant portion of Rev Run's current net worth.

Solo Career And TV Ventures

ST. JOHN, US VIRGIN ISLANDS - JANUARY 20: Reverend Run (Joseph Simmons) attends LOUIS VUITTON Island Party to Celebrate 20 YEARS in the Caribbean co-hosted by ELITE TRAVELER Magazine at Caneel Bay on January 20, 2008 in St. John, US Virgin Islands. (Photo by BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

After the dissolution of Run DMC in the early 2000s, Rev Run embarked on a solo career. In 2005, he released his debut solo album, Distortion, which featured the hit single "Mind on the Road." Unfortunately, his solo career did not achieve the same level of success as Run DMC. However, it still contributed to his growing net worth.

In addition to music, Rev Run has made a name for himself on television. He starred in the popular reality show Run's House, which aired on MTV from 2005 to 2009. The series showcased the rapper's life as a family man and minister, earning him a new generation of fans. He has also appeared in various other TV shows and projects, further expanding his wealth and brand.

Entrepreneurial Endeavors

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 08: Rapper Joseph "Rev. Run" Simmons performs at Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on April 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Rev Run has not limited himself to music and television; he has also been involved in several business ventures that have boosted his net worth. Alongside his brother Russell Simmons, they launched the kids' shoe brand, Pastry. However, he previously explored the lucrative sneaker business when he collaborated with Adidas.

Philanthropy And Giving Back

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 28: Chef Rev Run speaks at the Goya Foods Grand Tasting Village featuring MasterCard Grand Tasting Tents & KitchenAid® Culinary Demonstrations during 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Grand Tasting Village on February 28, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

Rev Run attributed a substantial portion of his net worth to his philanthropic efforts. His involvement with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives throughout his career indicate the importance of giving back. He teamed up with the leader in diabetes care, Novo Nordisk, to launch a national education program. He and his wife also partnered with Kool-Aid and the non-profit KaBOOM! to build playgrounds in underserved communities.

Rev Run is also an ordained minister, and he uses his platform to spread messages of positivity, faith, and personal growth. His book, Words of Wisdom: Daily Affirmations Of Faith, is a collection of inspirational messages that have touched the lives of many.

Rev Run's Lasting Impact On The Hip-Hop World

With a net worth of $60 million, Rev Run has solidified his status as a hip-hop legend. His contributions to the music industry, television, and various business ventures have created a lasting legacy. As a philanthropist and motivational speaker, Rev Run continues to inspire future generations and make a positive impact on the world.