Run-DMC Biopic Plans Revived

DMC has revealed to AllHipHop amid promotion for the group's upcoming documentary that their plans for a feature film biopic have been revived. "Nah, a matter of fact, we talking about two biopics. “I didn’t want to jump on a biopic bandwagon. That’s why. After the documentary airs, you could tell a story. There’s so many stories in the Run-DMC biopic though. So after this airs, what segment are you going to take out of this to do the biopic? You’re going to tell D meets Run and this and that. That’s impossible to tell. So a little teaser is maybe we’ll do a biopic focusing on the Raising Hell years. That’ll be very interesting," he told the publication.

DMC and the other surviving members of the group have previously been resistant to the idea of a biopic. The idea was last floated around the same time that Straight Outta Compton was being released in theatres. But now it seems that DMC is eager to have the group's story told on the big screen.

Run-DMC Documentary Out Now

As mentioned, this news comes amid the release of King of Queens, a Peacock documentary about the group. The trailer for the Peacock series featured a wealth of hip-hop royalty discussing the impact of the pioneering rap group. “They’re the reason that hip-hop is as big as it is right now,” Ice Cube asserts. “They changed the sound of music, the audience for rap music,” Mike D of the Beastie Boys adds.

The series is not just another documentary about an influence group, however. The series is being executive produced by Rev Run, DMC, and LL COOL J. “This documentary series will reach, teach and educate people on the Run-DMC dynamic. I know people will see themselves in our journey and I am hopefully that the next 50 years of hip-hop will be a movement of positive improvement and creativity, in the same way we changed music and the world," DMC said in a statement.

