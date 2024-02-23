Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Rekindling Romance

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are reportedly back together and taking things slow, according to a report from TMZ. Despite Jenner's long-standing link to Bad Bunny, questions began to swirl as Booker was spotted in the Kardashian Super Bowl suite. Since then, Jenner was reportedly spotted in Dallas when Booker traveled to face the Mavs. Furthermore, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ that the exes were back together, but were taking things slow for the moment.

The couple broke up in late 2022. At the time, it was reported that their respective packed schedules simply made it impossible for them to find any substantial time to be together as a couple. However, given how their profiles have increased since then, it remains to be seen if they will decide to commit to a second time around together. This remains a developing story.

Kevin Durant Confronts Mavs Fans After Alleged Disrespect

However, it's not all good vibes down in Suns Country. There was a tense moment before Suns-Mavericks Thursday night as Kevin Durant appeared to take issue with comments made by two courtside Mavs fans. As the Suns came out onto the court for warmups, two Mavs fans appeared to shout something at Durant. In response, Durant came over to the couple began staring them down as one of them continually asked him for a high five. However, the footage of the incident posted online makes it unclear what was said to Durant. However, it's clear that the Suns veteran was not happy with what was said. Furthermore, Durant was later seen going back over to the couple along with arena personnel.

The Suns would end up losing by ten as the team continued in their struggles to find consistency. Durant had 23 points and 6 assists in the loss. Furthermore, he did not address the pregame incident in the postgame media scrum. This remains a developing story.

