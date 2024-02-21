"The Players Club" Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 1998, The Players Club hit the screens, delivering a gritty and provocative portrayal of the strip club scene. Directed by Ice Cube, the film captivated audiences with its raw narrative. Moreover, it also introduced us to a talented crop of actors who brought the story to life. Over two decades later, the cast are still actively engaged in the industry. Let’s take a look at where the cast members of The Players Club are today.

LisaRaye McCoy (Diamond)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: LisaRaye McCoy attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

LisaRaye McCoy’s stellar portrayal of Diamond, a young woman navigating the challenges of working in a strip club, while pursuing her educational dreams, earned her critical acclaim. Besides acting, she is a model, entrepreneur, and fashion designer. Since The Players Club, McCoy has continued to make a name for herself in Hollywood. She has appeared in numerous films and series including All of Us, Holiday Heartbreak, Single Ladies, Lunar Lockdown, and The Family Business. She also hosted several television shows, including Cocktails with Queens, and Asking for a Friend.

While McCoy’s career was booming, her love life was not the same. She dated Kenji Pace in 1988, and had a daughter Kai Morae Pace with him. The two broke up in 1990. Two years later, she tied the knot with American football player Tony Martin, but their union came to an end in 1994. After this chapter of her life, McCoy embarked on a new journey in April 2006 when she married Michael Misick in a lavish ceremony. At the time, Misick held the prestigious position of Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, having been elected in 2003, while she held the title “First Lady of the Turks and Caicos.” However, in 2008, Misick announced the couple’s decision to part ways, marking the end of their marriage. Since then, McCoy has decided to focus on herself and her career.

Read More: LisaRaye McCoy Shows She Can Still Do Her "Player's Club" Dance Moves

Bernie Mac (Dollar Bill)

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Bernie Mac appears on stage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios September 10, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Bernie Mac’s memorable performance as Dollar Bill, the sleazy and manipulative club owner, showcased his comedic genius. Following The Players Club, Mac went on to achieve immense success with his eponymous sitcom The Bernie Mac Show, which earned him widespread recognition and accolades. He also starred in films such as Ocean’s Eleven, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and Transformers.

Mac tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Rhonda Gore in 1977 and the couple welcomed their daughter the next year. 2004 brought health challenges for Mac, as he had contracted pneumonia which affected both his lungs and was experiencing severe exhaustion. Tragically, Bernie Mac passed away in 2008 at the age of 50, from the complications of sarcoidosis. He left behind a legacy of laughter and remarkable talent.

Monica Calhoun (Ebony)

attends the premiere of 'The Best Man Holiday' on November 5, 2013 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Monica Calhoun who played Ebony, Diamond’s loyal and protective cousin, left a lasting impression on audiences. Since her role as Ebony, Calhoun has continued to act in both film and television. She has appeared in projects such as The Best Man franchise, Diary of a Single Mom, Love & Basketball, and Bagdad Café. Cahoun’s versatility as an actress has solidified her status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry. Calhoun gave birth to her son in 2000 and soon discovered that he was blind. She decided to make her son’s life and comfort as an individual with special needs, her top priority. As a result, Calhoun often goes on long hiatuses to care for him. Despite this, she has remained a formidable presence in the entertainment industry.

Blue, the charming and charismatic DJ at the club, was portrayed by Jamie Foxx. Since The Players Club, Jamie Foxx’s acting career has skyrocketed, leading to iconic roles in films like Ray, for which he won an Academy Award. Other notable projects he’s starred in include: Collateral, Django Unchained, and Just Mercy. In addition to his success in film, Foxx has also enjoyed a thriving music career. He has released several albums, including! Peep This, Intuition, and Best Night of My Life.

Foxx is a father to two daughters: Corrine Foxx born in 1994, and the other born in 2009. Corrine is not only a model but also an actress and television producer. In 2021, Foxx penned his autobiography titled Act Like You Got Some Sense. In 2023, after health challenges, Foxx bounced back to acting and performing.

Read More: "The Jamie Foxx Show" Stars: Where Are They Now?

Ice Cube (Reggie)

Ice Cube not only made his directorial debut with The Players Club but also had a memorable cameo as Reggie, a henchman. Since then, he has starred in and produced numerous movies. Ice Cube is a multi-talented icon, and has continued to excel in various facets of entertainment. He has been successful as an actor, rapper, producer, and entrepreneur. Moreover, his contributions to the entertainment industry have solidified his status as a cultural legend. As a result, he remains a prominent figure in Hollywood. Ice Cube married Kimberly Woodruff in 1992 and the couple share five children. His son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., has since made Ice Cube a proud grandfather. Also, in 2017, Ice Cube founded Big3, a 3-on-3 basketball league featuring former NBA players

A. J. Johnson (Lil Man)

Taking on the role of Lil Man, the club’s doorman who is constantly teased for his height, A. J. Johnson shone in The Players Club. The actor and comedian continued to be involved in the entertainment industry for many years. He appeared in films and television series such as I Got the Hookup, and Undercover Princesses. Johnson was married to Lexis Jones Mason and the couple had three daughters. Sadly, Johnson passed away in 2021, at the age of 55, due to chronic alcohol use.

[via]